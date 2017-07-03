Zimbabwe: Hwange Cry Foul

Visitors Hwange were left fuming after a controversial penalty, awarded to hosts Harare City, resulted in a 10-minute stoppage of this Castle Lager Premiership match at Morris Depot. With the coalminers leading 1-0, and seemingly poised for a rare victory, referee Lawrence Zimondi awarded the Sunshine Boys a penalty kick in the 75th minute when he adjudged that a Hwange player had handled in the box.

Chipangano remonstrated with the fourth official in protest causing the delay before they returned to take their positions on the pitch. Eventually Harare City took the spot kick and goalkeeper Maxwell Nyamupangedengu duly converted.

Hwange had found the opener courtesy of a perfect header from forward Shephard Gadzikwa who did justice to a ball flighted from a corner by midfielder Admire Banda three minutes before the break.

Hwange coach Nation Dube said they played the match under protest.

Harare City ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... (0)1 Hwange ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .(1)1