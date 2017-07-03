Kenya: Varsity Dons to Down Tools Over 2013-2017 Pay Deal

Nairobi — University lecturers and workers are set to down their tools on Monday over lack of implementation of the 2013-2017 Sh10 billion Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the government.

According to the Kenya University Staff Union General Secretary (KUSU) Charles Mukhwaya, the government has violated the agreement and return to work formula as no money has been wired to their accounts.

He told Capital FM News that the strike will commence at the graduation square at the University of Nairobi, where they will be demanding full implementation of the CBA.

"We are all meeting at 8.30am this morning and are demanding for the full implementation of the Sh10 billion CBA. The government violated its agreement and we will not go back to work until it is honoured," he said.

His sentiments came even as Education Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi maintained that the ministry has already wired Sh4 billion into the accounts of 31 public universities and colleges.

"The Ministry of Education has wired half of the amount, a total of Sh4.775 Billion, into the respective bank accounts of 31 public universities and colleges. The rest of the amount would come from the 2017/2018 Financial Year," he said in a statement.

"We wish to state that the Collective Bargaining Agreements are binding documents between the government and the respective unions."

He further emphasised that there is no reason whatsoever, for any of the university unions to resort to industrial action.

"The government reiterates its commitment to meet its side of the bargain and the unions and respective staff are advised accordingly," he said. "It is therefore my appeal to UASU to withdraw its planned strike and encourage its members to go on with their duties uninterrupted."

According to the Universities Academic Staff Union, KUSU and the Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotel, Educational and Allied workers union, the monies were supposed to cover basic salary, house allowance of all public servants represented by the unions.