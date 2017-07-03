Uganda: Fresh Dairy Takes Part in Nakawa Partnership

Kampala — Fresh Dairy recently joined over 100 companies for the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) inaugural Nakawa Partnership Breakfast Meeting held under the theme "Building Partnerships for a Better Nakawa.

Mayor Nakawa Division Ronald Balimwezo Nsubuga said the purpose of the breakfast meeting was to appreciate companies and organizations in Nakawa for their contribution to the economy, capture their challenges and to collectively develop sustainable mechanisms of addressing them.

Statistics released by Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) indicate that Nakawa Division contributes two (2) trillion in customs taxes and has 94,000 tax payers within in its vicinity.

"The business partners contribute 70% to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP),' Mr. Nsubuga said.

Nsubuga mentioned challenges affecting organisations in the division as ranging from policy issues, irregular electricity, high water tariffs, poor assessment, among others.

He noted that there is need to address these challenges in order to do better business to build the economy.

Joseph Awino, General Manager Sales Fresh Dairy who represented Fresh Dairy said the breakfast meeting was fruitful for networking and linking up with old and potential business partners.

In a brief dialogue with the Minister of Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs Beti Kamya who attended the event as one of the chief guests, Awino said Fresh Dairy has focused on transforming the factory in terms of increasing processing capacity, amount of milk purchased from farmers as well as putting in place quality improvements.

Present for the breakfast meeting were service providers from both Government and stakeholders such as Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), among others who individually suggested ways in which the challenges would be addressed.

URA for example noted that over 1000 staff will be resident in Nakawa area in order to help companies doing business in Nakawa.