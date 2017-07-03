The announcement last week by activist Advocate Fadzai Mahere that she will contest as an independent candidate in Mt Pleasant in harmonised elections next year has shaken the opposition, with some already branding her a Zanu-PF project.

Tajamuka/Sesijikile front man Promise Mkwananzi attacked Mahere last week for declaring her interest in the Mt Pleasant seat.

Speaking at a panel discussion in Harare on Friday during a high level conference to brainstorm on the country's "reform and reconstruction" agenda, Mkwananzi criticised leaders of social movement groups.

He said their political ambitions could throw the entire emerging resistance front into a credibility crisis.

"Without undermining anybody's political ambitions, I think that we are very proud and very supportive to young people that are ambitious and who are committed to be of service to their country," said Mkwananzi.

"But I think as social movements, we must be careful about perceptions that we create about ourselves because that is important for our credibility as we move forward.

"One of the dangerous perceptions that we must guard against is to create the impression that we are creating these social movements to catapult ourselves to political offices."

#ThisFlag founder, Pastor Evan Mawarire, activist Linda Masarira and lawyer-cum-social media activist Adv Mahere and former minister Dr Nkosana Moyo have all expressed interest in joining mainstream politics.

Dr Moyo and Mawarire have not made their presidential ambitions a secret.

MDC-T national executive member Mr Charlton Hwende accused Adv Mahere and Dr Moyo of being Zanu-PF pawns on a mission to split the vote to the advantage of the ruling party.

"These two will spoil the votes to the advantage of Mugabe, so let's all go and register to vote to stop this Zanu-PF strategy of stealing the people's victory in 2018," he said in a Facebook post

"2018 Save Chete Chete and register to vote to stop this Zanu-PF strategy of stealing the people's victory in 2018. 2018 Save Chete Chete."

A recent report by Afrobarometer conducted in Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mozambique and South Africa showed that ruling parties command 46 percent electorate trust as opposed to 35 percent for the opposition parties.

The report has put a huge burden on the opposition camp that has been rocked with incessant squabbling over a coalition to dislodge President Mugabe and Zanu-PF from power.