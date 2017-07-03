Kenya: Ex-Chase Bank Boss Set to Know Fate in Sh1.7 Billion Fraud Charge

A Magistrate court will issue a ruling at 3pm on whether to review bond terms granted to former Chase Bank manager Mohammed Zafrullah Khan.

Last week Principal Magistrate Martha Mutuku ordered him to present two Kenyan sureties to deposit Sh60million so as to secure his release.

The bond terms had been granted on grounds that the High Court had issued orders that would have seen him given his passport so as to travel to the US for treatment in 30 days.

However his lawyers Cecil Miller and Peter Wena told court this morning that Mr Khan is too ill to travel and that the set bond was too high.

Mr Khan is facing allegations of conspiring to defraud Chase Bank nearly Sh1.7 billion, stealing huge amounts of money and failing to comply with provisions of proceeds of crime and anti-money laundering Act.