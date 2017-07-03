2 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Union Comes Out in Defence of Election Managers

By Kennedy Kangethe

Nairobi — The Kenya Independent Commission Workers Union has warned politicians not to interfere with the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission as we move towards the General Election next month.

The Secretary General Njeru Kanyamba says IEBC workers should be allowed to execute their mandate without intimidation, fear or bias.

Kanyamba says legal action will be taken against the political bigwigs who intimidate the workers.

"Beginning now, there will be no more monkey business; the employees are protected from this day, we will be their defender, we will drag those politicians to court when we find that they're interfering with the harmony at IEBC," he stated.

He says those who would want to remove anyone in the commission should follow the right procedures and not malign them.

"Politicians must learn to observe the law and do what pertains to the law. If anyone of them has an issue with the CEO Ezra Chiloba, there is laid down mechanism through which they can remove them but not to threaten them," he added.

