Uganda: Chinese Ambassador Warns on Illegal Wildlife Trade

Kampala — The Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zheng Zhuqiang has asked all Chinese enterprises and staffs working in Uganda not to involve in any form of illegal wildlife trade.

"I call upon you all Chinese people operating in Uganda to spontaneously boycott illegal conducts in any form and to make positive contributions towards wildlife protection," said Zheng during a meeting on opportunities and challenges for the Chinese Enterprises to engage in Biodiversity and Wildlife Conservation in Uganda.

The Meeting was jointly organized by the Chinese Enterprises Chambers of Commerce in Uganda in partnership with Wildlife Conservation Society(WCS) in Kampala.

It aimed at sharing the best Environmental protection mechanism which Chinese Enterprises can utilize when executing their business without damaging biodiversity.

Uganda is among the leading destination for Chinese's Enterprises in Construction and Mineral exploration.

But, on several occasion, during the execution of their projects, there has been an outcry by environmentalists that Chinese investors are involving themselves in illegal wildlife trade especially in the Albertaine region where Oil and Gas exploration activities are ongoing.

Zheng said most African countries are home to rich wildlife resources that provide a source of revenue in form of attracting both local, regional and international tourists.

Such resources are disappearing due to rampant poaching in national parks and other forms of biodiversity destruction thus the need for strong cooperation to eradicate poaching.

"We need to deepen International cooperation in wildlife protection. All countries must act together to fully implement the International convention against the trading in Endangered species of wild life such as Elephants, Fauna and flora.

"In addition to that there's also need to step up law enforcement to combat Illegal trade in Wildlife starting from the production stage to trafficking then to selling chains," said Zheng.

Uganda's State Minister for Environment Dr. Goretti Kimono Kitutu said the Government is in the process of coming up with new Environment laws that will handle both the current and the new emerging activities that are now considered dangerous to biodiversity.

"We need new Laws that can cater for activities like sand mining which is now reclusive business both to local and international investors.

"Sand extraction/ mining has greatly affected the breeding zones for most biodiversity species such as fish , frogs and other reptiles thus affecting many sectors in the economy such as Tourism , and fishing sector," said Kitutu.

Dr. Simon Nampindo the Country Director WCS said more effort is required from Government to ensure that its biodiversity is well protected for future generation.

Nampindo said Uganda's biodiversity is facing extinction due to land use conversion to agriculture , settlement and infrastructure development , poaching for bush meat and Ivory.