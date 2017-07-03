Liberia: Boakai Gets Islamic Endorsement

As his wheel of support keeps turning, the National Muslim Heritage Foundation (NAMHFO) has endorsed the Presidential bid of Vice President Joseph N. Boakai in the upcoming Legislative and Presidential Elections.

Addressing cross section of supporters yesterday at the Monrovia Vocational Training Center (MVTC) Mohamed Bility, National Coordinator of the group, said the decision was based on comprehensive selection criteria.

"The National Muslim Heritage Foundation did not take this decision out of self seeking motive; rather the membership of NAMHFO in consultation with key stakeholders developed a comprehensive selection process considering competence, attitude, experience, qualification and culture sensitivity."

"Having carefully scrutinized all presidential aspirants using our selection criteria, Joseph Nyumah Boakai proved to be the best option for Liberia simply because of his outstanding moral character, public service competence, and astute leadership ability to lead Liberia to growth and development," he said.

He stated: "we also assess his cultural sensitivity which represents the best interest of our community and we developed a feeling during our examination of aspirants that Vice President Joseph Boakai values peace, unity more than all other aspirants."

"The level of tolerance of the Vice President will keep Liberia more peaceful and stable and he will be truthful in the discharge of justice to all Liberians irrespective of tribe, religion, and cultural affiliation," he added.

In response, Vice President Boakai thanked the Foundation for the support and promised to remain religious tolerant.

"I have remained confident of religious tolerance, because we all serve God and there is nothing wrong with people serving God the way they want. When God wants to bless you he does not give you money but people. He will not give you vehicles, airplanes, but people of substance and that is what we know is happening today," VP Boakai stated.

"We are here to recognize that we are Liberians, Africans, and we are all one people and every time you exclude a number of people you limit your ability to achieve. We have competent young men and women including Christians, Muslims and others and they are willing to serve their country," he indicated.

He stated: "we are here to recognize great people and a great community that took upon this venture without anyone asking them to do what they are doing today. We want you to know that whatever you do today is in the interest of our country."