Kenya: Poll Violence Possible, Says EU Mission

Monitors from the European Union Election Observation Mission has warned of possible violence during the August 8 polls.

Chief Observer Marietje Schaake noted that concerns had been raised by some Kenyans about possible chaos.

"It is no secret that there are concerns of a possible outbreak of violence. People in Kenya are concerned about this. The security and safety of the elections depends on the respective bodies," she said.

Since the onset of their mission, she said, they have been meeting various players in this election -- both from the government and the opposition -- in line with the set standards and procedures of observation.

IEBC READY

Among the groups she had met, she said, was the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

"They have said they are ready, but we are still in the process of looking at the procedures they have followed and what they have done as they prepare for elections," she said.

Ms Schaake also noted that her group was in the process of compiling its findings and would announce them soon.

Further, she said, a team will be deployed even after the elections to continue monitoring the outcome.

There are already 30 long-term observers in the country, with an additional 32 short-term ones deployed.