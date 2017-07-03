3 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Poll Violence Possible, Says EU Mission

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brian Moseti

Monitors from the European Union Election Observation Mission has warned of possible violence during the August 8 polls.

Chief Observer Marietje Schaake noted that concerns had been raised by some Kenyans about possible chaos.

"It is no secret that there are concerns of a possible outbreak of violence. People in Kenya are concerned about this. The security and safety of the elections depends on the respective bodies," she said.

Since the onset of their mission, she said, they have been meeting various players in this election -- both from the government and the opposition -- in line with the set standards and procedures of observation.

IEBC READY

Among the groups she had met, she said, was the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

"They have said they are ready, but we are still in the process of looking at the procedures they have followed and what they have done as they prepare for elections," she said.

Ms Schaake also noted that her group was in the process of compiling its findings and would announce them soon.

Further, she said, a team will be deployed even after the elections to continue monitoring the outcome.

There are already 30 long-term observers in the country, with an additional 32 short-term ones deployed.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.