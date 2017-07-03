Marginalized Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentarian, Jessie Kabwila has questioned the party's extension of an olive branch to rebelling factions, arguing they should stop cheating the nation.

MCP president Lazarus Chakwera a week ago met National Executive Committee (NEC) in Lilongwe where among other things they agreed to call for the convention next year and welcome back those that were fired and have opposing views as one way of bringing sanity into the party.

But in an exclusive interview with Nyasa Times, while welcoming the extended olive branch, Kabwila, who was fired as party's publicity secretary- though was reinstated by the court - questioned the manner it was done and demanded the two camps to first resolve their differences.

"It was different from other NEC meetings where the president would singlehandedly decide to fire members anyhow without objections. Its good news now that he is extending the olive branch," argued Kabwila.

"Whatever trouble we have had in the party has not been good and healthy for our supporters. If Malawians have hope, it's MCP; so when it is in trouble, people are not happy. I am one of the people who wish MCP good; I will never join any other party. Now the call for peace is good sign that we will win the next elections."

Kabwila has since demanded Chakwera's camp to remove court injunctions against the fired members and the convention- set for this month- if the extended olive branch is to be regarded as genuine.

"First remove the court injunctions before calling us back. Honorable Chakwera needs to understand this; he can't expect people to retreat while at same time he is obtaining court injunctions. If he wants us back, he should remove the injunctions first.

"What about the injunction against the convention, how will that case be resolved? Because what we want is convention. And what about those people who were fired, have they been reinstated?"

She then accused Chakwera of using illegal NEC and branded its decisions not legal, adding that he has been running the affairs of the party without following the constitution.

"We need to be honest with ourselves. We first resolve what caused internal squabbles because some of us want the convention. If they want to resolve our differences, they should remove the court injunctions first. Let's not cheat the nation; the convention can't be called in six months, time has run out, by then there will be no party."

Meanwhile, Kabwila has asked politician Sidik Mia to join MCP first before vying for any position.

She added: "He can't just impose himself, MCP is not an orphanage. He needs to first join the party and start from the grassroots. We already have a vice-president."

Kabwila then dismissed reports that the 'rebels' were influenced by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), saying "Don't cheat people we have been bought by DPP because we are opposing how the party is being run, that's wrong. We are against firing old members, firing convention elected members; it is wrong.

"We are against how issues of Mia are being handled, seriously if we are not careful, this party will turn into Mia Congress Party. We can't sell the party due to love of money. In six months this party won't be there in the way issues are being handled now."

She also dismissed suggestions that they were planning of ousting Chakwera, arguing they have no vendetta to remove Chakwera who was duly elected by convention.

"Those afraid of convention know they are guilty otherwise they won't be afraid to face the convention. Remember the constitution of Malawi Congress Party is only constitution that gives power to the people. Those calling for the convention are backed by the constitution. People who are calling for the convention are very same people who refused to be bought. Mr. Kaliwo is legally right to call for the convention as he is acting based on calls by district chairpersons."

Some weeks ago Chakwera obtained court injunction stopping Kaliwo from proceeding with an emergency convention set for 7th to 9th July in the eastern region.