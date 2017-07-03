Coach Wedson Nyirenda expects his players to settle as the COSAFA Castle Cup progress following a shaky start against Botswana.

Zambia will play guest nation Tanzania, who eliminated champions South Africa 1-0, on Wednesday in the semi-finals as the Chipolopolo chase a record a fifth COSAFA title.

"We just have to work on been comfortable with the ball but this was the first game and you expect such from players who were playing at this level for the first time," he said.

Nyirenda said there would be a change in play in the next game as the players would have settled by then.

Tanzania coach Salum Mayanga expressed happiness that his side played according to instructions and did not concede a goal.

Meanwhile, ADRIAN MWANZA reports that Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga hailed the Chipolopolo qualification to the semi finals.

"It is good that they managed to advance and I just want to urge them not to relax and continue working hard for them to make it to the finals," he said

The FAZ chief said expectations were high amongst Zambians and that the onus was on the players to prove that they were capable of delivering the fifth COSAFA title.

Kamanga said he was confident that the team would go far and if possible lift the trophy which was the ultimate goal.

Zambia Sports Fans Association (ZASOFA) strongman Peter Makembo said the players s needed to be given a pat on the back for their feat.

He said the win was a morale booster after the team's dismal performance in the recent past.

"The win comes at the right time after the team came from a humiliating 1-0 defeat at the hands of Mozambique in the Africa Cup qualifiers. We urge the technical bench to remain focused if they are to reap positive results in the competition," he said.

He said he was confident that Zambia would win the tournament because it was a footballing powerhouse and a force to reckon with.