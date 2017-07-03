WBF welterweight world champion Bethuel 'Tyson' Ushona dedicated his successful title defence to late liberation struggle icon Andimba Toivo ya Toivo.

Ushona earned a unanimous points decision over Roman Belaev from Russia at Ramatex in Windhoek on Friday.

The judges awarded the 'Defending My National Pride Boxing Bonanza' main bout to Ushona by an overwhelming 117-111, 117-111 and 118-110.

"A special message goes out to the family of the late comrade Ya Toivo. He was a national hero. I dedicate this victory to him. May his soul rest in peace," Ushona told reporters after the fight.

Ushona was relatively untroubled throughout a contest devoid of much excitement, out-punching and outmanoeuvring the Russian with his trademark evasive fighting style.

The Namibian landed head shots at will and avoided getting into a slugfest with Belaev who kept trying to fight on the inside.

On the few occasions that Belaev cornered the champion, he went to work on the body but Ushona would tie him up before countering with hooks upstairs.

Neither fighter was able to cause significant damage when their punches connected.

In the end, the 35 year-old Ushona did enough to secure a second title defence and enhanced his chances of attracting a bigger fight.

"We knew that fighting a Russian, they are very tough. But we made it. I did what I had to do. I'm happy that I defended my national pride. We're looking at the next challenge," said Ushona.

Lukas 'Demolisher' Ndafoluma realised his ambition of being an international champion when he defeated gutsy veteran Barend van Rooyen from South Africa on points to claim the vacant IBO All Africa middleweight title.

Van Rooyen was the busier of the pair and kept coming forward even when repelled by Ndafoluma's jab.

Like the main bout, the fight favoured the home fighter as Ndafoluma used his superior reach and size to keep the indefatigable van Rooyen at arms length and win the fight by a unanimous 117-112, 115-114 and 116-112.

Also, joining the champions ranks were Immanuel 'Angel' Andeleki and Vakulifapo 'Cowboy' Nashivela who defeated David 'Opuwo Flash' and Simeon Shafodino on points to win the junior lightweight and middleweight national titles.

In other fights, super bantamweight Joseph 'Smokey' Hilongwa scored a sixth round knockout over Malawi's Robert Kachiza; Nathanael 'Iron Fists' Sebastian beat Johannes Niingoti on a fifth round technical knockout in all-Namibian junior flyweight contest; likewise Immanuel 'Imms' Joseph won by TKO in round three of a flyweight fight against Aubrey Masaba of Malawi; and Japhat 'Masterio' Amukwaya made light work of Zambian Anyway Katunga, winning by TKO after two minutes in the opening round of their flyweight bout.