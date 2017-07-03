The Swapo regional conference for Omaheke failed to take off yesterday after some delegates boycotted it, charging that it was unconstitutional.

Swapo regional coordinator Kejamuina Mungendje confirmed that the conference failed to take place because he had not yet finalised district reports, and the delegates were yet to be vetted too.

He said Omaheke governor Festus Ueitele called for the conference that was supposed to have been held at a local lodge.

Mungendje said he wrote to Swapo secretary general Nangolo Mbumba proposing a new date because there were some districts that had two separate conferences. He said Ueitele, and the national leader assigned to the region, Bernhard Esau, organised the district conferences.

Mungendje said he does not have the reports of those meetings.

Mbumba yesterday said he was aware of the situation and that no permission had been given for the conference.

He also said the conference was supposed to take place on Wednesday because the executives submitted the list of delegates late.

Ueitele, however, told The Namibian yesterday that district reports were tabled in a pre-conference executive meeting held on Friday.

The regional executive meeting, he said, can be organised even without the permission of the regional coordinator.

"It does not mean that if you are the chairman, the regional executive cannot hold meetings because you are not there," stated Ueitele.

"We are just waiting for vetting to be done. Once it is done, we will continue with the conference," he said.

Meanwhile, Khomas regional coordinator Elliot Mbako retained his position after Saturday's conference, with Miriam Onesmus also retaining her position as the regional information secretary.

Businesswoman Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun is the new regional treasurer.

In the //Karas region, Matthew Mumbala was retained as coordinator, and Jimmy Christiaan clung onto his position of treasurer.

Aletha Fredrick was elected the new secretary for information.