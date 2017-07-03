Namibia: Okahandja Cuts Water to Govt Schools

The Okahandja municipality disconnected water supply to all government schools for three days last week because of unpaid bills.

Eight schools - two secondary, two combined and four primary schools - were affected.

The NDF stepped in to help by providing water to some of the schools in bowsers, while matrons at other schools pooled money to buy water.

When The Namibian visited some of the schools on Friday morning, the water supply had not yet been restored.

Nau-Aib Primary School principal Sila Burtze told The Namibian that the army came to their rescue since they have a "good relationship" with them.

"It is based on this relationship that we decided to ask for help, and they assisted us," Burtze said.

The school has 1 300 pupils, of whom 350 live in the school's hostel.

Burtze said while the lessons were not disrupted, the hostel was hardest-hit.

When the water was disconnected on Wednesday, matrons contributed money to buy water to cook for hostel residents.

"It was a joint effort by teachers, matrons and community members to keep the situation under control," she added.

Life skills teacher at the school Regina Alugodhi said the children staying in the hostel were sent home on Friday.

The Aurora Primary School, whose principal refused to give his name, also sent pupils home on Friday morning.

The teachers at the school took the opportunity to complete their tax return forms when the pupils went home.

Otjozondjupa education director Simon Tsuseb told The Namibian yesterday that all the schools had their water reconnected by 12h00 on Friday.

He could, however, not say how much the ministry owed the municipality.

The Namibian last month reported that the Okahandja Senior Secondary School had gone without electricity for two days due to unpaid bills.