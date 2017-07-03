Namibia: Mumbala Gets Another Five-Year Term Unopposed

Keetmanshoop — Incumbent Swapo //Kharas regional coordinator Matheus Mumbala was given a chance to serve for a second term after he was elected unopposed at the just-ended regional conference of the Swapo Party.

The incumbent regional treasurer and former Keetmanshoop rural constituency councillor, Jimms Christiaans, also retained his position, while Aletha Fredrik was elected as the new information officer and mobiliser, beating Martha Pieters and Kanyemba Kayimbi by a large margin.

Speaking to New Era after the conference on Saturday, an ecstatic Mumbala said he was happy to have been given the responsibility to lead the region for another term, saying this is a clear indication that fellow Swapo members have faith in his abilities.

"I am happy to get another term. This means I have gained the trust from the people and they believe in me and what I can do," he said.

He added that the party, under his leadership had achieved a lot over the past five years, and more should be expected from him and all Swapo members during this term during which he aims to complete whatever was not done during his last term.

"I now have a task to deliver. It is now time to fulfil what I could not do in my last term," he said.

The Swapo regional leader described the conference as successful and commended party members for the maturity and unity shown during the meeting at Keetmanshoop, saying everyone left in good spirits without any complaints, especially regarding the outcome of the results.

The conference also elected 10 members to attend the Swapo Congress due later this year, while four members were elected to the party's central committee.