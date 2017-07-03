3 July 2017

Angola: Ruling Party Candidate Calls for Civility Among Political Leaders

Luanda — The political leaders must be the example of civility and instill in the voters the respect for difference and political coexistence.

This was said Saturday in Luanda by the ruling MPLA party's presidential candidate, João Lourenço.

Addressing a public rally in the high density municipality of Cacuaco, south of Luanda, João Lourenço said the Angolan political leaders should avoid anti-democratic paths to reach the power.

Instead, he added, political leaders should invest in programmes that convince the voters into casting the ballot in their favour.

According to the ruling party's presidential candidate, the right path to victory at the forthcoming election of 23 August is a programme that carries proposals that respond to Angolans' aspirations.

He said MPLA expects to win the election of this year with a convincing majority.

João Lourenço has so far been presented as MPLA presidential candidate in the provinces of Bié, Cabinda, Cuando Cubango, Cuanza Norte, Cunene, Moxico, Huíla, Lunda-Sul, Malanje, Namibe, Huambo, Uíge, Cuanza Sul, Zaire and Luanda (Cazenga and Viana municipalities).

