3 July 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Two Indian Jihadist Executed By Alshabab for Alleged Espionage

Somali Islamist militant group ln Sunday publicly executed two of its foreign fighters for allegedly spying for western intelligence. The two who were executed in Alshabaab headquarters of Jilib are said to be Indian nationals.

The two foreign jihadists are said to have been active Alshabaab fighters who participated in many military operations in southern Somalia. A significant number of foreign fighters mostly from East African countries have been executed by the Alqaida linked group.

Alshabaab is yet to issue a statement on the Sunday.

