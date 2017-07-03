Zambia: 'New State House Construction Urgent'

Works and Supply Minister Mathew Nkhuwa has said that the construction of a new State House cannot be put off any longer and that the works will cost around US$20 million.

Mr Nkhuwa said the construction of the new State House could not be put off because the current building had developed cracks and was, therefore, a danger to the President and anyone who works at the institution.

He said the construction works should start next year after the project was included in next year's Budget.

Mr Nkhuwa said this yesterday in Lusaka when he featured on the Patriotic Front (PF) media forum.

"The building has cracks and is not safe for the President and everyone who works there. We have to do something about it now," the minister said.

Mr Nkhuwa said the ministry upon observing that a new State House required to be built took the matter to the Parliamentary Committee on Communication, Transport and Works that inspected the current building.

After inspection, the Parliamentary Committee last week recommended that a new State House be built.

Mr Nkhuwa said the Parliamentary Committee's observation should be treated as objective because people from various political parties were part of the committee.

He said the new State House could be built on the current premises or at another location.

Mr Nkhuwa said alternative land has not been found yet.

He said it was the duty of the Ministry of Works and Supply to ensure that State House was habitable and safe and it would be a failure on his part if he did not propose the construction of a new State House.

Currently it is costing the taxpayer K2 million annually to maintain the imposing colonial-style building built more than 80 years ago and is now in a serious state of disrepair.