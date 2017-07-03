The Handball Association of Zambia (HAZ) has graduated 76 teachers in Northern Province as trainers after taking part in the sports management and networking training course.

HAZ president Victor Banda expressed happiness that the sport would now be played in the province under the guidance of qualified trainers.

Banda said those trained were sports and physical education teachers that would help spread the knowledge and skills of the sport in the province.

He said among 17 clubs have been formed in the province with seven coming from Mpulungu, five from Mbala and Nsama District.

"The sport is growing big and we still have a lot of work to do as an association. We are happy that a number big of trainers graduated after taking part in the training course that lasted for a week. I believe we are on the right course," he said.

Banda said the association would conduct another training course in Luapula Province this month in bid to continue spreading the sport countrywide.

He said the association was committed to the development of the sport across the country and would continue to work tirelessly and see to it that all provinces have ambassadors of the sport of handball.