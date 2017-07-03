Namibia: Erongo Police Arrest Burundian With Cocaine

A Burundan national from the Osire refugee camp was arrested at Swakopmund on Saturday for being in possession of four grammes of cocaine.

The 24-year-old man was caught in front of a nightclub in the industrial area. It is uncertain whether he had bought the drug, or was intending to sell it. Crime investigations coordinator for Erongo Erastus Iikuyu said the street value of the drugs is estimated at N$2 000.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court today.

Meanwhile, police in Omaheke have arrested three suspects in connection with an armed robbery where more than N$500 000 in cash and goods was stolen at Witvlei on Friday.

Chief inspector Kauna Shikwambi said the suspects ambushed and robbed two Chinese businessmen who were on the way to pay workers and inspect progress at their charcoal farm.

Shikwambi said the suspects pounced when the businessmen were opening the gate.

"The suspects were allegedly armed with a pistol, and managed to rob the Chinese men of N$200 700 cash, their vehicle, and a 160-litre drum of petrol. The victims are 29 and 50 years old," Shikwambi said.

She said the total value of the stolen items is estimated at N$502 700 and that nothing has been recovered yet.