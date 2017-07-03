Zambia: Remain Vigilant, Mulenga Tells Police

Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Kampamba Mulenga has appealed to the police in Kalulushi and countrywide to remain vigilant and ensure lives and property are protected at all times.

Ms Mulenga who is also the Chief Government spokesperson said Chambeshi area of Kalulushi like some parts of the country has of late experienced increased cases of crime and police officers were expected to be on high alert.

Ms Mulenga who is Kalulushi Member of Parliament (MP) was speaking at the weekend in Chambeshi when she received a 20 kilovolt power generator donated by Sino Metals Leach on behalf of the police and the community.

She said the standby generator would no doubt enhance police operations and ensure crime was fought.

"I am happy to be receiving the generator, it is not just for the police alone, but the community which means that no more load-shedding and police will not refuse to attend to some crime acts reported," she said.

Sino Metals Leach chief executive officer Zhang Perwen said the firm was committed to partner with the Government in assisting institutions such as the police as part of its corporate social responsibility.

And a police officer at the Chambeshi Police Station said the power generator would boost their confidence and improve service delivery.

In another development Ms Mulenga handed over a high cost residential plot, a 50 by 40 plot to a 28-year physically challenged Chambeshi resident who lost both legs in a road accident two years ago.

Ms Mulenga said her gesture was part of the Government's deliberate policy to help the underprivileged in society.

Joseph Chembe was now confined to a wheelchair after losing his legs in a road accident where he was the only one injured.

Mr Chembe thanked the minister for the gift, but was still worried of how he would provide for his family.

He revealed that Togguan, a Chinese firm he was working for, has since paid him K150,000 to build the house and assured that he would ensure the money was used for the intended purpose.