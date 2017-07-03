Namibia: Mumbala Berates 'Abusive' Youth

Being abusive towards party elders will not bring about leadership change in Swapo, the party's //Karas regional coordinator, Mathew Mumbala, told the youth on Friday.

He urged youth leaders who have resorted to name-calling and publicly abusing senior leaders to stop.

Speaking at the //Karas Swapo Party Youth League regional elective conference on Friday, Mumbala said the youth leaders should stop using labels such as "Harambee and zombies" when referring to senior party leaders.

"Respect yourselves and then others if you want to be in the party leadership. Let's agree to disagree, instead of calling our President (Hage Geingob) names," he said.

"Harambee is a programme on its own," Mumbala stated.

He then asked the youth how they would feel if their parents were called names.

Mumbala also waded into the raging debate surrounding the father of the nation title, which has seen former President Sam Nujoma's status as father of the nation being questioned primarily on social media platforms.

"This chapter has been closed already. What would you benefit to continue debating on this?" he asked. He added that the ruling party's elders sacrificed their youth to fight for the liberation of the country, and therefore deserved respect. First Lady Monica Geingos last week said she was disappointed that people used the death of anti-apartheid hero Herman Andimba Toivo ya Toivo to engage in "a deceptive dialogue, and try to feed the nation with false information regarding the founding father of Namibia".

"We love him and cherish his life. However, the fact remains that the founding father of the Namibian nation is Dr Sam Nujoma. Let's not change the fact," Geingos was quoted as saying.