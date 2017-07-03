Nigeria: Clerics Dismiss Drumbeat of War in Nigeria

The President, Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo and General Overseer, Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Surulere District, Sunday Korode have said it was never the wish and the desire of God for Nigeria to divide.

The two clerics at separate functions yesterday urged those nursing the idea of disunity of Nigeria to shelve it but rather continue to seek and work for the peaceful coexistence of the country.

In his sermon, Oyedepo dismissed the October 1 ultimatum given by the Arewa youths to all Igbo residing in the north to leave, as a wish that would never stand.

He rather said Nigeria would continue to remain an indivisible entity where everyone and all the ethnic nationalities in it would be free to live and achieve their purpose.

According to him, "Freedom of worship and religion would continue to be the identity of the nation. The October 1 ultimatum will not stand. Nigeria will remain one entity where everyone would be able to live and work wherever they like."

The cleric described the Arewa youth ultimatum to Igbo as mere manipulation to create unrest, which is not necessary "we will keep on declaring the peace of God in this land. No one will succeed in bringing Nigeria to war, no group will succeed in bringing this nation to crisis."

He declared there would be no war in this nation, instead freedom of religion and worship shall remain the identity of this country, adding that Nigeria shall not go down "our economy shall recover, we will record quality in our education system. Nigeria will not be sold to slavery."

Oyedepo however urged Nigerians to engage in fervent prayers for the peace, saying, it's peace lies in the peace of the people.

According to him, "It is time to engage the prayer altar for our beloved nation, because he that seek the peace of Jerusalem shall prosper. Nigeria will not go backward; it will keep going forward forever. Speak peace; pray peace, love peace and peace shall reign in our land. Every injustice will be flushed out of our land and equity shall rule our national life and be our national law."

Korode, who spoke at a revival programme titled: 'Covenant Keeping God' said language of division is not of God.

He said the voice of harmony is what will make the nation great "The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo is doing a lot to let us know that the language of division is not the language of God, it is only the language of harmony that restores us.

Said he, "Either from the south, east, north or west, the call for division is what I call Babel clamor of tongue.

The cleric noted that it is about time Nigerians listen to the other person and not to those shouting division. "These people are only making selfish calls and are also looking for an opportunity to be gods who other people will be looking up to.

He posited that Nigeria was not brought together by accident "we are a country because God ordained it. Those who have experienced wars, particularly the Nigerian Civil War will never clamour for repetition. Each ethnic groups has its advantage and nobody owns Nigeria."