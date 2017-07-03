Nigeria: 3SC Continues Resurgence As Enyimba, Plateau United Lose

Shooting Stars of Ibadan yesterday at the Lekan Salami Stadium continued their resurgence in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) when they beat Wikki Tourists 2-0.

The goals came in the first half off the boots of Ibrahim Ajani (29th Minute) and Bode Daniel in the 42nd minutes. The win was a big relief for Coach Fatai Amoo, who had been under tremendous pressure to turn the fortunes of the club.

At the Agege Stadium, MFM defeated ABS of Ilorin 2-1 to close the gap between them and table toppers, Plateau United, who were beaten 0-1 by El Kanemi in Maiduguri.

MFM went up 1-0 in the 17th minute through a penalty converted by Austine Ogunye following a foul on Stephen Odey inside the ABS box.

Sikiru Olatunbosun doubled MFM's lead in the 61st minute before Wasiu Alabi got a goal back for ABS, but MFM held on to secure the win.

The win means MFM remain second in the league table on 46 points but just two points behind leaders, Plateau United.

Enyimba's hopes of being champions again got a huge dent in Uyo where Akwa United beat them 1-0 with Musa Newman scoring the goal in the 15th minute.

Akwa are now third on 43 points in the NPFL table.

Enugu Rangers' five-game unbeaten run came to an end in Makurdi where Lobi Stars handed them a 3-1 defeat.

Ezekiel Mba opened the scoring for Lobi on 28 minutes from the penalty spot, while Kingsley Eduwo made it 2-0 on the stroke of half time.

Anthony Okpotu scored the third goal five minutes tom time, before Daniel Etor reduced then tally in the 91st minute.

Elsewhere, FC IfeanyiUbah beat visiting Katsina United 2-0, Niger Tornadoes defeated Remo Stars 1-0 win in Minna, Abia Warriors lost 1-0 to Sunshine Stars in Ijebu-Ode, while Nasarawa United were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Gombe United.