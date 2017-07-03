3 July 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Kwara Government Imposes 12-Hour Curfew On Communities

By Abiodun Fagbemi

Ilorin — The Kwara State Government has imposed a dawn-to-dusk curfew on Iloffa and Odo Owa communities in Oke-Ero local council of the state.

The curfew, which took immediate effect, followed outbreak of hostilities between both communities.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Isiaka Sola Gold said human and vehicular traffic are not allowed in the affected areas during the 6pm to 6am curfew.

The government also ordered the suspension of activities related to the Yam Festival in Oke-Ero council.

While urging residents of both communities to comply with the law, Gold said the curfew would assist security agencies to prevent further escalation of the conflict and restore peace in the area.

He urged residents of both communities to remain calm and go about their lawful activities in peace as security agencies were on ground to secure their lives and property.

He restated Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed's commitment to upholding the security of all residents in the state and to unmask the perpetrators of violence in Iloffa and Odo-Owa, starting with a Judicial Commission of Enquiry.

Gold also reaffirmed government's resolve to invoke the full weight of the law on any individual or group found to have initiated, participated or contributed to the conflict between the communities under any guise.

