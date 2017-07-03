Africa: Air Namibia Awarded As Second Best Regional Airline in Africa

Windhoek — Air Namibia has been awarded the second best Regional Airline in Africa by Skytrax World Airline Awards. It is the second time in a row that Air Namibia bagged this award.

The Skytrax World Airline Awards are prestigious and highly regarded in the airline industry and are often referred to as the "Oscars of the aviation industry," and are a global benchmark of airline excellence. Travellers across the globe take part each year in the world's airline passenger satisfaction survey to decide the winners.

Air Namibia's general manager for commercial services, Xavier Masule, was elated upon receiving the news.

"It is an honour to receive recognition from our clients via a world-renowned independent survey. This acknowledgement encourages us to do more, by improving our operations. As Air Namibia, our main area of focus is to ensure that we meet and exceed our customers' expectations. This award is an indication that we are on the right track.

Masule concluded by thanking travellers for choosing Air Namibia as their preferred carrier, saying: "We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the travellers who participated in the survey and encourage more travellers to fly with Air Namibia. We pledge to continue improving our service standards to ensure that clients get quality and value for their money.

"Being the runner up in this competition for regional airline in Africa is great, but we won't rest until we are awarded the top spot," he said.