Eritrea: Halhale College of Business and Economics Graduates 315 Students

Asmara — Halhale College of Business and Economics graduated 315 students out of which 42% female students on 01 July in degree and diploma.

192 of the students graduated with degree and 124 with diploma in different fields of study including in Accounting, Business Management, Economics, Finance, Public Administration and Banking.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Estifanos Hailemariam, dean of the college, stated that education is a vital instrument for ensuring social justice as well as sustainable national development. He also said that the huge investments made in education in the past 26 years of independence attest to the government's commitment and continuous efforts to advance free educational opportunity to all citizens.

Dr. Estifanos pointed out that the college over the past 10 years has been fully engaged in launching undergraduate programs, promoting fields of education, advancing the capacity of teachers as well as strengthening joint efforts in cooperation with stakeholders to initiate research based undergraduate programs.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Askalu Menkerios, Minister of Tourism, underlined that tremendous educational advancements have been achieved owing to the substantial investment made by the Government. Minister Askalu also called on the graduates to live up to the nation's expectations.

In the same vein, representative of the graduates expressed appreciation for the opportunity they were provided and voiced commitment to serve their country and people with dedication.

The Halhale College of Business and Economics has so far graduated 4,694 students since its establishment in 2005.