3 July 2017

Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychelles: Seychellois National Arrested in Madagascar On Drug Charges Placed in Preventive Detention

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Seychellois national arrested in Madagascar in possession of nearly 500 grammes of heroin has been placed in preventive detention at Antanimora prison.

Steve Roucou, 26, was about to board an Air Seychelles flight at the Ivato airport on June 25 when he was arrested. The authorities said he had in his possession 500 grammes of heroin at the time he passed through security measures before his flight to return to Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean.

The NewsMada - a news agency of Madagascar -- reported that during his interrogation the suspect said he was a fisherman and had come to Madagascar for shopping and during his stay, he had been approached by a stranger who had offered him drugs.

NewsMada said that before the investigation of the Malagasy drug squad, Roucou had passed an examination at the central investigation services specialised in verification and control of papers. According to his travelling documents, this was his 4th trip to Madagascar.

This is not the first arrest of a Seychellois for possession of drug in Madagascar. Another Seychellois -- Collin Roddy Volcere -- was arrested in possession of 280 grammes of heroin in November 2015. He was sentenced to six months in prison.

Seychelles

Seychellois Artists Prepare for Next International Music Market Using Experience From France

Artists from Seychelles will be using the experience gained in the international music market (Midem) in France to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.