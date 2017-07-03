Botswana: Trio Appears for for False Pretense in Land Deal

Gaborone — Three men aged between 60 and 75 have been arraigned before regional magistrate court-South charged with one count of obtaining by false pretense, contrary to section 308 of the Penal Code (08.01) Laws of Botswana.

A news release from the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) states that investigations conducted by DCEC revealed that the accused persons, Ntunyana Mokgatlhe, Phutego Kgotlang and Andrew Kgosimokgalo on January 14, 2015 in Kgope Village, acting together and in concert with the intent to defraud, obtained P6 000 from Kgosi Xolelo Japie by falsely pretending that Mokgatlhe is a land overseer for Kgope Village.

It states that the trio claimed that Mokgatlhe is authorised to sign application for Customary Land rights Forms as land overseer; the accused person knew that their representation was false.

They also knew that Mokgatlhe was not a land overseer and was not authorised to sign any application for Customary Land rights forms.

The accused persons were asked to re-appear again for mention at a set date.

Mr Benlida Oaitse of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) appeared for the state while the accused persons were not represented.

In yet another similar case, a 37-year-old man was arraigned before Francistown Magistrate Court recently charged with one count of Obtaining by False Pretences, contrary to Section 308 (Cap 08: 01) Laws of Botswana.

A release from DCEC states that investigations conducted revealed that the accused person Ephraim Batho on August 27, 2010 in Francistown, with the intent to defraud made a representation to Mothibedi Mogorosi, that he has been called for an interview by Kolobeng Mine and as such P600 was needed for medical examination and he did receive the P600 from Mogorosi yet at the material times he knew the representation was false.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Mr Ramoabi of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) appeared for the state while the accused person was not represented.

Source : BOPA