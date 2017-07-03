Former Brikama United gaffer, Sulayman Kuyateh has denied signing any contract with Real de Banjul amidst rumors that he signed a two-year contract with the Banjul-based side.

According to him, he was not negotiating with any team since his resignation as the head coach of the Sateba giant. "I'm not in negotiations with any team as of now - Real haven't approach me yet and I didn't apply for the position," Kuyateh told Observer Sports.

Kuyateh, who won the FF Cup with Brikama Utd last year, told this medium that he is aware that teams are interested in his service, but there was no discussion between him and any team, as at the time of the interview. "They [the teams] are discussing with my agent and anything that he [my agent] decides is what I'll do".

With a newly interim committee now in charge of sports affairs in Brikama, there is likelihood that Sulayman will rescind his resignation, but to him: "They approached me and they had a discussion with my agent. It depends on the agreement, so if they agreed I'll coach Brikama Utd because Brikama is my team. I love the players, team and the fans."

Our reporter's attempt to reach to his agent for further clarification proved futile as he was unreachable.