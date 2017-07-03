Gambia's Total Revenue, Grants Projected At D12 Billion in 2017

The minister of Finance and Economic Affairs has revealed that the total revenue and grants for the 2017 Revised Budget is now projected at D12.242 billion, which represents a reduction of 5.7 percent over 2016 figure of D12.994 billion.

Hon. Amadou Sanneh made this revelation on Thursday before the National Assembly Members, while tabling the Revised Estimates of Revenues, Recurrent and Development Expenditures for the fiscal year 2017 during the Second Ordinary session of 2017 Legislative year.

He added that the decrease is mainly attributed to the loss revenues realized during the political impasse when most businesses were closed, coupled with the negative impact the impasse had had on the tourism sector, with flight and booking cancellations.

Minister Sanneh noted that projects grants are estimated to decrease significantly from D4.396 billion in 2016 to D782 million in 2017, representing a decline of 82%. This is primarily as a result of the end cycle of various projects in the country, and a more realistic methodology in the capturing of projects grants within the budget.

He further said that total expenditure and net-lending is projected to decline from D16.911 billion in 2016 to D13.198 billion in the revised 2017 budget, representing a decrease of 22 percent, the bulk of which is attributed to Domestic Interest Payments, which declined by 37% or over D3 billion. He added that personnel expenditures are projected to increase from D2.209 billion to D2.68 billion in the revised 2017 budget, mainly as a result of the anticipated opening of new foreign mission, re-hiring of those who were previously dismissed in the former government, increase in the number of teachers, health workers, and security personnel.

Minister Sanneh said that with a new government in place, and renewed enthusiasm, they are submitting a revised budget to this parliament in order to address the dire macro- economic situation this administration has inherited and which includes: a ballooning of the public debt from 83.3 percent to 120.3 percent of GDP between 2013 and 2016; a depletion of the domestic foreign reverses to less than 2 months of future imports; an abuse of state-owned enterprises (Gamtel, SSHFC, NAWEC, etc.) through the embezzlement of funds to the tone of D4.7 billion within a space of 3 years; a D9.0 billion debt portfolio for NAWEC with an ageing fleet of generators and an unsustainable operational cost; a poor agricultural policy and a cumbersome strategic plan to implement the policy; the siphoning of royalties from the mining sub-sector; and the purchase of 44 pickup vehicles by the government of the Gambia for use by the APRC Party in 2011.

According to him, this new administration intends to prioritize macroeconomic stability with emphasis on addressing the burgeoning debt situation by instilling fiscal discipline, and as a result, this revised budget has a total financing gap of D995 million, compared to the D4.7 billion budget that was previously approved in December 2016.

He informed lawmakers that assets sales are expected to yield D472 million in 2017, while noting that these include the 4 Presidential Planes, and sale of land, including prime tourist areas which could generate investment.

Hon. Kebba K. Barrow, majority leader and NAM for Kombo South seconded the Revised Estimated of Revenues, Recurrent and Development Expenditures for fiscal year 2017.