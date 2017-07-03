3 July 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Man Sentenced for R4.3 Million Theft

Barend Hermanus Kleynhans (27) was sentenced to 8 years direct imprisonment by the Port Elizabeth Commercial Court for stealing R4.3 million.

The landmark ruling was handed down last week Thursday.

Kleynhans was employed as a Bookkeeper for a Port Elizabeth wooden board manufacturing company. From October 2013 to July 2015 he misappropriated company funds by pocketing a certain portion of the money he was supposed to pay a supplier of the company.

Kleynhans would then make a false entries. He was arrested by Port Elizabeth members of the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime unit on 3 November 2016.

Still in Port Elizabeth, Signet Ferry (51) appeared before the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crime court on Tuesday for Theft.

Between 28 October 2010 and 31 May 2015 she allegedly stole just above R500 000 from a Port Elizabeth investment company where she was employed as a Bookkeeper.

She was arrested on the same day she appeared before the court and Ferry's next court appearance is on 4 July 2017.

