Liberia: Young People Trained Ahead of October's Poll

The Executive Director of the Kakata Community Youth Leadership Program, Richard Jah says the lack of guidance in choosing career has caused serious setback in Liberia.

Jah said it is also causing the unemployment rate in the country to increase; leaving lots of young people not knowing what they want to do in life. Speaking in an interview with this paper, Jah said his organization will continue to work with the youth in Kakata to empower them to know their true meaning as Liberians.

He added that the organization will help the young people develop their leadership skills for the good and betterment of Liberia.

He noted that the lack of quality leadership is causing a huge damage to every sector of the country, but called on Liberians to be leader, not rulers.

He said the organization is also training the youth on social dimension of the impact on job seeking and responsibility, Market strategies, violence against women and girls.

Jah also called on the youth to do away with violence during the October elections and work to keep the peace that Liberians now enjoy.

The CEO of the Kakata Community Youth Leadership Program is cautioning youth to do away with drugs and other harmful substances that will damage their future.

The Kakata Community Youth Leadership Program three days Leadership training in Kakata brought together over 100 youth from around Kakata and was supported by the US Embassy near Monrovia.

The training ended with a field trip at the salala rubber company, and other communities within Margibi County.

Also speaking at the program, the Assistant Public Affairs Officer at the US Embassy near Monrovia, Rebecca Archer Knepper described the October elections as historic.

Speaking at the start of a three day skill building workshop on leadership and community service organized by the Kakata community youth leadership, Rebecca Archer Knepper said every Liberian has a role to play in keeping the peace.

She cautioned Liberians to get to know their civil duties and understanding civil dialogues that will help lead to peaceful elections in October this year.

She at the same time urged participants of the training to go out as leaders and ambassadors of change for the good and betterment of Liberia.

For their part, the participants of the training thanked the US Embassy and the Kakata community youth Leadership program for the knowledge gained so far and promised to impact their communities.

They said, for too long they have sat learning nothing about leadership, but with the help of the US Embassy and the Kakata community youth Leadership program, they now know good leader.