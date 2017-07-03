2 July 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia Elected As Vice Presidents of 72nd UN General Assembly

Tagged:

Related Topics

Monrovia — Liberia has been elected as one of several Vice Presidents of the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) with a one-year mandate.

Other Vice Presidents elected to its plenary include Afghanistan, Bolivia, Chile, Finland, Gabon, Ghana, Guatemala, Indonesia, Israel, Madagascar, Morocco, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates Vanuatu and Zimbabwe.

Also, serving as Vice Presidents are the five permanent members of the Security Council - China, France, Russian Federation, United Kingdom and the United States.

According to a dispatch from Liberia's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, the election of the leadership of the 72nd Session of the UNGA took place at its headquarters in New York recently.

The General Assembly also elected by acclimation Slovakia's Minister for Foreign and European Affairs, Mr. Miroslav Lajčák, as President of the 72nd Session of the UNGA.

He was elected in accordance with tradition which follows a system of geographical rotation whereby regional groups put forward a consensus candidate every year - in the present case, the Eastern European States.

Following his election, the new President outlined six priorities, stressing that his first aim is to focus on people.

He pledged to bring the UN closer to the world's citizens and make a real difference in their lives.

The Sustainable Development Goals and climate action are also important priorities, he said, adding that human rights which would guide his work as an overarching principle. He promised to maintain gender and geographical balance.

Mr. Lajčák went on to highlight the importance of prevention and mediation in sustaining peace, and of calling attention to the issue of migration.

Emphasizing the importance of quality, he pledged not to launch any initiative that would result in additional burdens, particularly for smaller States, saying he would rather create a streamlined agenda, organized in clusters.

The President emphasized that creating a stronger United Nations able to meet the multitude of expectations placed upon it was a common goal, and to this end, he would facilitate a constructive, informed and open interaction among the Member States and with the Secretary-General.

He called for greater trust between the United Nations and its members, stressing that he would do the utmost to support progress in the United Nations reform agenda. He also underlined the vital need to bolster the General Assembly's role and improve its efficiency, and transform the Security Council into a 21st-century entity.

Meanwhile, the General Assembly also selected members to the Bureaus of its six Main Committees.

Liberia

Assistant Minister Fofana Wants Investment in Teenage Girls

Assistant Minister for Youth Development at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Kula Fofana has called on parents to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.