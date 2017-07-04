Nigeria: Five Critical Dates That Will Determine Dino Melaye's Fate As Senator

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Monday released the much-anticipated timetable for the recall exercise of Dino Melaye, a senator from Kogi State.

The electoral umpire published the schedule despite acknowledging receipt of court process which Mr. Melaye's lawyers filed to halt the recall.

Mr. Melaye filed the 34-page court papers at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court last week, urging the court to order INEC not to proceed because the recall signatures submitted to INEC were fraudulent.

Mr. Melaye's lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, filed the originating summons a day after INEC wrote the senator about an ongoing process by his constituents to recall him.

The electoral body also told Mr. Melaye that it will publish the modalities for the recall on July 3 - today.

Recall campaigners say they submitted 188, 588 signatures, representing more than 54 percent of voters in the district, to INEC for verification.

See the five critical dates as published by Secretary to INEC, Augusta Ogakwu, below:

S/No.ACTIVITYDATEREMARK

1Notice of Verification10 th July 2017To be posted at the constituency (INEC LGA Office Lokoja)

2Last day for submission of application by interested observers31 st July 2017INEC Headquarters

3Last day for submission of names of verification agents for the member sought to be recalled and the petitioners10 th August 2017By a letter addressed and submitted to the REC indicating the Polling Unit verification agents arranged by LGAs as well as collation agents and where they will serve

4Stakeholders meeting15 th August 2017INEC State office

5Conduct of Verification19 th August 2017To be held in all Polling Units in the constituency

6Declaration of the outcome of verification19 th August 2017At the Constituency (INEC LGA Office Lokoja)