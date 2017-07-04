3 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Hands Over U.S.$1 Million Donation to AU From Cattle Sales

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Robert Mugabe.

President Robert Mugabe on Monday handed over a cheque for $1 million to the African Union, after he and his supporters sold hundreds of cattle in support of the continental body.

At the opening ceremony of the AU's heads of state and government meeting in Addis Ababa on Monday morning, Mugabe said his initial pledge of 300 cattle to the bloc two years ago had caught on among his party and people.

'A very noble cause'

"When I returned to Zimbabwe and informed my party and people of this pledge, they said to me, 'Ah... Comrade Mugabe, Comrade President, this is a very innovative idea for a very noble cause and we would like to be part of it'," Mugabe said in comments carried by state ZBC radio.

"I was most gratified that this noble cause had resonated well with my party and people who made it possible for my initial pledge to be more than doubled," he added.

The radio said the president's donation was the highlight of the opening ceremony because it showed "it is indeed possible for the continent to be self-reliant and not depend on foreign donors".

No precise figure on the total number of cattle sold was given, although Zimbabwe's foreign minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi was quoted in Monday's state-run Herald newspaper as saying it was "thousands".

Mumbengegwi said beneficiaries of Zimbabwe's land reform programme had donated the animals, which were then auctioned off across the country.

'A store of wealth'

In his comments to the AU on Monday Mugabe said the idea of donating cattle had been a natural one for him.

"A donation of cattle came naturally to me given that our continent is rich in cattle and cattle are held as a store of wealth," he said.

Mugabe, who was AU chairperson from 2015-2016, has often called for the body to be self-funded.

Roughly 60% of the bloc's funding comes from donors, rather than member states, according to the Herald.

Source: News24

Zimbabwe

Karen Kawadza Wins Miss World Zimbabwe UK 2017

KAREN Kawadza has been crowned the winner of Miss World Zimbabwe UK 2017 which was held over the weekend in Holborn,… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.