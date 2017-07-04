Uganda: Luweero Mourns Ssebaana Kizito

"Death takes away individuals who greatly impact on the lives on the common people and ignores those who are unbothered about the welfare of the less fortunate," Mr Shafiq Walugembe the Chairperson Mpande village, Nyimbwa Sub-county in Luweero District retorts outside the Country home of fallen former Democratic party President and ex Kampala City Council Mayor John Ssebaana Kizito.

A somber mood ushers you inside the recently refurbished Country home of the fallen former Democratic Party boss Ssebaana Kizito.

Walugembe who claims to have worked with Ssebaana for the last 22 years as his worker and Local Council I Chairperson of Mpande village, says the residents have the better story to tell because they have been the major benefactors for the love, care and generosity for which Ssebaana has been known whenever he visited Mpande village.

"We have many youths who have got employed through Ssebaana Kizito both at his farms and companies. Even when he could not directly employ you, he could link you to a friend who could get you a job. We have electricity at Mpande because Ssebaana extended power and helped many extend it to their homes," Mr Walugembe said on Monday.

Hajji Abdul Nadduli, the Minister Without Portfolio and Former Luweero District Chairman says the sudden demise of a statesman in the name of John Ssebaana Kizito cannot be zeroed on his political affiliation as a Democratic Party member but a father of many who listened to advice from both the young and old.

"In Buganda, we have lost a great pillar. When we talk about Ssebaaana, we forget his political career and look at him as a statesman. He loved Buganda with all his strength. Luweero will miss Ssebaana Kizito. His contribution cannot be underestimated at any level of development in the history of both Luweero and Uganda," Mr Nadduli told the Daily Monitor in an interview on Monday.

Mr Erasto Kibirango, the Luweero District Democratic Party Chairperson said Ssebaana always responded to calls for advice at crucial moments when the party members sought for advice.

"Ssebaana has been a parent. In Luweero we shall miss him because he helped groom some of us instilling the love for Justice and our Country Uganda," he said.

Ms Sarah Nansala, a resident of Mpande village said Ssebaana has been a parent.

"He took over payments of my Children School fees and dutifully ensured that I received the money during the Holiday time. He could not entrust the money with anybody but always told those around to call me and I receive the school fees. He even made sure that the medical bills were paid in time. I was just a worker on his farm but when I explained my challenges, he responded responsively as a parent," Ms Nansala told the Daily Monitor on Monday.

By press time residents had gathered and waiting for a communication from the family about the burial arrangements.