Nigeria: N/Assembly Decries Forceful Repatriation of Refugees in Cameroon

Sani Zorro, Chairman, House Committee on IDPs, Refugees and North-East Initiatives, yesterday, decried the forceful repatriation of Nigerian refugees in Cameroon.

Zorro said this when Volker Turk, the United Nation Humanitarian Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, visited the Minister of Interior in Abuja.

He said that Nigerians returning from Cameroon were facing double displacement because they were presently staying at the internally displaced camps.

Zorro urged the UNHCR to investigate the reasons why the Nigerian refugees in Cameroon were repatriated back home and make this public and to make sure that Cameroon implemented the tripartite agreement.

He, however, said that the National Assembly was ready to support the commission and the ministry in making sure that the present challenge was resolved.

"As you are aware, our refugees from Cameroon that are coming back to Nigeria continued to suffer double displacement.

Also speaking, Hajiya Saiya Farouq, Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) appealed to UNCHR to find out what was happening in Cameroon. She said that Nigeria had a signed agreement with the Cameroon government and has kept its part of the agreement, tasking Cameroon to implement their own part.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 19,257 Nigerians have returned from Cameroon.