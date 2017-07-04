4 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 2019 - Kwara APC Disclaims 'Fake' Saraki Presidential Posters

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Romoke W. Ahmad

Ilorin — The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State has disclaimed "a fake and photo- shopped" banners of the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, which were put on the internet.

The photo shopped banners are purportedly calling on Saraki to contest the 2019 presidential election.

Saraki had during his recent visit to Ilorin told Nigerians to wait till May, 2018 to know his next political ambition.

The APC, in a statement by its state Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Sulyman Buhari, said: "We had initially chosen to ignore the banner as we believed it was fake, and especially coming from somebody not well known among the supporters of the senate president.

"However, we later realised with dismay that certain otherwise credible media houses have latched onto the signpost issue and are making news stories out of it. Before the issue of this fake and photo-shopped banner becomes an object of political mischief, on behalf of Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki and the Kwara State chapter of the APC, we hereby totally dissociate the senate president from the fake banner, its contents and whatever it represents," he said.

Nigeria

Osinbajo Tasks African Leaders to Rid Continent of Poverty Wars

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday challenged African leaders to demonstrate their preparedness to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.