Nigeria: Ex-President Jonathan's Associate Escapes Assassination

Yenagoa — A gang of five armed men suspected to be assassins, in the early hours of yesterday stormed the Yenagoa house of a confidant of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Chief Dikivie Ikiogha.

The suspects reportedly broke into the house through the fence and seized a rifle belonging to a police on guard duty at the time, before tying the sleeping cop with a rope.

Ikiogha, now a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Bayelsa State, was said to have been lucky as he was not in the house when the suspects who were armed with AK47 rifles, gained access into the expansive compound located at Kpansia.

A source who preferred to speak anonymously for security reasons, said the hoodlums operated for an hour between 2am to 3am before leaving the house.

"After tying up the policeman, the gunmen cut the iron protective device in one of the windows and entered the room. They held one of the domestic servants at gunpoint and ordered him to lead them to the chief's room.

"When they got to the room, the only saw the wife. They asked the wife to produce her husband. But the woman insisted he travelled.

"They told her they came for the chief but that since he was not around she should give them all the money in the house. The woman was able to give them some money. They left promising to come back for him again," the source said.

He added that before the attack, the chief complained that his life was being threatened by some unknown persons.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa State, Mr. Butswat Asinim, could not be reached for his comments, but a senior police officer who confirmed the incident, said the commissioner, Amba Asuquo, was taking the issue seriously.

Ikiogha, when contacted, declined to give details of the incident, but said the police had been informed and were investigating the matter.