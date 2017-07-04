Photo: Nehanda Radio

Zimbabwe's Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa

Zimbabwean Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa has reportedly revealed that he and the Reserve Bank Governor John Mangudya were recently ejected out of a South African hotel "at the instigation of unnamed Zimbabweans".

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Chinamasa said this while addressing diplomats, business and civil society leaders at a discussion forum in Harare.

"Last week we had a conference with Diasporans in Johannesburg. The hotel where we were originally to hold this was booked three months before. On the afternoon just before the day of the conference, they (hotel staff) said they had been threatened by five people, through emails and so on and had to cancel... This was by Zimbabweans, not by South Africans," Chinamasa was quoted as saying.

Chinamasa said they only had "two to three hours" to look for alternative accommodation.

News Day reported last week that South African police blocked protesters who threatened to storm a Sandton hotel and disrupt a South Africa-Zimbabwe business conference, where Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was guest of honour.

Mnangagwa was leading a high-powered delegation comprising Cabinet ministers and captains of industry at the conference, running under the theme Ease of Doing Business in Zimbabwe.

"The protesters said they wanted to humiliate Mnangagwa for attempting to gloss over the political and economic crisis back home, and painting Zimbabwe as the best investment destination," the report said.

They also accused the Zanu-PF government of using the conference to fundraise for the ruling party's 2018 election campaign.

But Chinamasa said: "Why would you want to stop a dialogue between government and Zimbabweans who are in the Diapora?"

He added that it was "not good to rubbish our own country".

Source: News24