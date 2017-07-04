Uganda: Katuntu - We Came Under Pressure but We Delivered

interview

ABDU KATUNTU is the MP for Bugweri and chairperson of the parliamentary committee on Commissions, State Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase).

Recently, the committee investigated the Shs 6 billion presidential handshake that was offered to 42 government officials for winning an oil case. Josephine Namuloki spoke to him about this and other matters.

As a chairperson of an accountability committee, what are your targets in terms of strengthening accountability and scrutiny?

My term is two and half years. In this first year, you know very well we have tabled a report, which is the requirement of the rules. We have also managed to recover billions of shillings, which had been misappropriated, something unprecedented in the history of parliament.

We have just completed the presidential handshake probe. What we have accomplished is for the public to judge because the beauty about my committee is that all the proceedings are in the open and I think we have done what our colleagues expect us.

Our target is to continue the same job in the same way with the same target. We would like these institutions to act in a frugal way with public resources and we need all the institutions under us to be more accountable especially regarding the resources which the government gives them in the execution of their duties that is our bigger picture. And on that, our view is we are doing extremely well and we do expect to continue doing the same job the same way.

Now that the committee has tabled the report on its investigations into the Shs 6bn presidential handshake, what next?

That report is not about me, neither is it about my committee it is about parliament. As of now the committee is done with its work it's now the executive to take action. So there is nothing more I can say.

Do you have any personal opinions about the handshake and how it could have been handled better?

The reason as to why I made this thing [probe] open was to make the public see and judge for themselves. So, I don't have any personal opinion. Whatever opinion I had, I put it in the report. Outside it, the public watched and should be able to judge by itself because all the proceedings were in the open.

I don't have any personal opinion because you see if you are doing a job, do your job professionally so there should be no emotions, no personal opinion at all. The only opinion I had was an official one and that official opinion is in the report. If you want to know the opinion I had, read the report.

How did you manage to keep the report under wraps such that it did not leak?

The entire committee acted professionally and I am proud and honored to be the leader of very credible colleagues. They acted very diligently, very professionally and they put in much effort to make sure that we bring this assignment where we were charged by the House to a desired end.

I am very, very proud of my colleagues on the committee. So, it is all about reminding ourselves of the responsibilities we had to this institution called parliament and also to the country.

We have seen probes done, reports adopted but it ends there.

Yes, as a committee we would be interested in knowing how far the recommendations have been implemented, we shall continue keeping our eyes open to see that the recommendations are acted upon. The general public should be interested in this too.

What are some of the challenges you have encountered in execution of your duties?

As I told you, our main target is asset recovery and is not something which parliament has been doing before; so, it is a new area and the laws don't seem to be so much clear on asset recoveries so it is a very big challenge.

As a committee before you take a decision to order a refund, you must be sure of the evidence you have that actually the person you are asking to return the money misappropriated is the one and the amount stolen or misappropriated is the same.

So, the standard of the evidence you will need is very very high which sometimes we may not have the expertise to ascertain; so, it is a big challenge. However, in the cases where we have ordered money to be refunded, we have had impeccable evidence that those companies or individuals had actually taken public resources.

So, it is a new thing and it is one of the biggest challenges because like any other new thing, both the institution and the country are not used to it.

Two, whenever you touch people who have misappropriated, you always have pressures from all sorts of corners of people who are interested in saving the necks of the people affected; so, it is one of those big challenges where people always would want to approach you to see that you do favors to some of those people.

Some of those people may actually be your friends or people who know you and that is not only for the chair but for even members of the committee. You can only insulate yourself by acting as the whole committee, not as an individual. That is the only solution to the challenge.

There is talk that you spent more money during the committee probe process than the Shs 6 billion, that you were investigating.

Let me tell you one thing. I know there is a section of the public that hates parliament and I am not going to dignify their unethical rumourmongering by answering that question. I have been public about the money we have spent.

However, even after we had explained to them the amount, they continued discussing things, which are not correct. So, I don't want to discuss rumourmongering; really we are serious people and we discuss serious things. Those involved in rumormongering, in hate and gossip, I will not fuel it.

So, they can write what they say but we didn't spend more than Shs 100 million. And all this money was spent on the per diem for the five people who travelled to London and their air tickets.

Each member gets $520 per day and we had four days in London; so, where are these billions they are talking about? Really, it is very, nauseating; it is very, very annoying that somebody because he wants to discredit the process, goes out and creates a rumor especially on social media and even print media and radio and you find hundreds and thousands discussing a very stupid rumour. It is very annoying and we really don't want to be part of that gossip mill.