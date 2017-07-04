Uganda: NRM's Namayanja Showing the Way for Post-Politics Leadership

editorial

When the treasurer of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), Rose Namayanja, announced that she was setting up a foundation in her name, speculation was rife that she was returning to elective politics.

Even members of her own political party envisaged the former Nakaseke Woman MP using her charity organisation as a vehicle to make a return to elective politics five years after she announced that she had quit.

However, going by the consistent message she has shared since the launch of her foundation a dozen days ago, Namayanja seems resolute that her time in elective politics is done, and she is swapping it for charity work.

"Some people are speculating that I am returning in 2021. There is no return. I have come to serve in a different way," said the former Youth MP.

The leadership direction that Namayanja is taking should be commended and emulated by many of our leaders. What her decision shows is that one does not have to be in elective politics to offer leadership.

Currently, in our politics, there are leaders who have served for 30 years or more but have either selfishly clung onto elective positions or are too afraid to step aside. Their actions have clogged the top of the political ladder, leaving little room for fresh leaders to emerge.

And yet a country needs a periodic change of leadership in order to allow room for new leaders to emerge and a fresh set of ideas to thrive.

In other, more mature democracies such as the United Kingdom and the United States of America, leaders retire and then set up completely new avenues for offering leadership, such as not-for-profit foundations.

Through such organisations, those tried-and-tested leaders can continue to mobilise resources and offer leadership on specific issues they are passionate about. So, they do not exit the leadership stage completely, but allow their countries to develop fresh talent for the future.

Our own leaders could do well to emulate such initiatives. Namayanja has taken a step in that direction. We encourage more leaders to follow her lead.