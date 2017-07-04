In sickness, the deceased former minister for Tourism, Maria Mutagamba, felt abandoned by government, Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga said last Tuesday as she paid tribute to the former Rakai Woman MP.

Kadaga was paying tribute to Mutagamba, who died from cancer on June 24 at Case hospital. Kadaga said she was alerted to Mutagamba's failing health during the State of the Nation address early last month.

Mutagamba, 65, was buried on June 28 at Gamba village in Kakuuto, Rakai. Kadaga said MP Herbert Ariko (Soroti municipality) and Mutagamba's daughter met her days later to inform her that the former minister's health was deteriorating but government leaders, including the president, were unaware of her condition.

Kadaga said she asked for Mutagamba's medical forms and handed them to the president to help support the family fly her out of the country for further treatment.

"She [Mutagamba] did not know where to go to get support. That's the question we all have. She was not in office; so, what does a Ugandan do when they have no backing of the ministry or the joint medical board? I wish we could find a solution," Kadaga said.

Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda told The Observer separately that contrary to reports that government abandoned Mutagamba, the president had approved funds to cater for her medical bills abroad.

"President Museveni paid all hospital bills and had approved funds to allow Mutagamba to be taken to India to get specialized treatment but her doctors at Case hospital said it was not a good idea to fly her out due to some medical complications," he said.

He said that government will soon table the Health Insurance Bill, which will introduce the health scheme programme for Ugandans. Mutagamba represented Rakai in parliament for 15 years.

Juliet Kyinyamatama, the current Rakai Woman MP, who succeeded Mutagamba, said the late minister guided her as a mentor during her quest to join politics, urging her to be a servant leader and be accessible to her constituents.