South Africa: 'We Need Radical Implementation of Policies' Says ANC Northern Cape Chair

The ANC needs to focus on "radically" implementing the policies it has already drafted instead of sitting in more commissions discussing policy proposals which already exist, the ANC's Northern Cape branch said on Monday.

Chairperson of the provincial branch Zamani Saul was speaking to News24 on the sidelines the ANC's 5th national policy conference in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.

"There are certain areas of weaknesses in implementation of policy," Saul said.

He said, during the 53rd National Conference in Mangaung in 2012, decisions had been taken to establish a state-owned pharmaceutical company, a mining company as well as a state bank.

"All those things, when we discuss them, are issues in the pipeline still at a conceptual stage. But the reason for that is simply because of the limited capacity of the national government including the state-owned entities, to [deal with] these issues," Saul said.

Because of this, the Northern Cape province had taken a resolution to bring the argument to this week's policy conference.

"Our main argument is that we need a radical implementation of policies because if you get into commissions, it is more of a regurgitation of the decisions that we took in the past which were not implemented."

Saul said the party's lack of capacity to implement policies was creating "a great deal of impatience" with its members, especially its traditional support base, which had been at the receiving end of the Apartheid regime.

"So we need radical implementation of ANC policies in order to ensure that we improve the quality of life for the people of South Africa."

The six-day conference, which began on Friday and ends on Wednesday, got underway amid divisions over a fiercely contested leadership race between Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.On the eve of the conference, Secretary General Gwede Mantashe had told reporters that the country's current economic crisis would take centre stage at the conference so that swift action could be taken to mitigate the damage.

He said the party's subcommittee on economic transformation would discuss this throughout the conference. "[The subcommittee] deals with these issues and it will deal with these issues for six days because they are serious. We need to come out of here with more clarity," Mantashe said.

The policy conference does not have constitutional powers to change policy, but proposals will be taken to the December elective conference for adoption.

But despite this, Mantashe said the policy conference would implement immediate action where necessary.

On Sunday, Ramaphosa told reporters during a walk-about at the Nasrec Expo Centre that the leaders of the party had come to the conference to listen to the branches of the ANC and people on the ground.

