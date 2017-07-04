South Africa: Lerato Moloi's Alleged Killers Back in Court

Two men charged with the rape and murder of Soweto lesbian Lerato Moloi are expected to appear in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The two men appeared in court on June 29 when the matter was postponed to June 4 for further investigations.

They were arrested a few days after a man cutting grass along the railway tracks in a field in Naledi, Soweto, found Moloi's body on Sunday, May 14.

Her head had been covered with rocks and her jeans and underwear had been pulled down to her ankles.

According to Sowetan, during their first appearance in the Protea Magistrate's Court on May 17, one of the men confessed, telling Magistrate Herman Badenhorst that he knew that what he and his accomplice had allegedly done to the 27-year-old was bad.

