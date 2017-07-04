3 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: KwaZulu Natal Uncle Gets Life Sentence for Raping Niece, 6

A KwaZulu-Natal uncle has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his 6-year-old niece in 2016, police said on Monday.

The 30-year-old man was sentenced in the Mtunzini Regional Court on Monday, police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

"It is alleged that on 30 August the accused sent his niece to charge his phone at their neighbour's house. While she was on her way back home, the accused was already waiting for her and forced her into the nearby bush where he raped her," said Zwane.

His brother became suspicious after he saw him and the girl coming from the bush, Zwane said.

"The niece's grandmother asked her what happened and she told her what transpired," Zwane said.

KwaZulu-Natal acting provincial police commissioner Major-General Bheki Langa welcomed the sentence.

"Abusive men have no place in our society. We will make sure that all those involved in crimes against women and children are brought to jail for a long time," he said.

