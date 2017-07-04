Uganda: She Cranes, Boxing Need Special Focus

opinion

There is something about Ugandans' mentality towards sports that never ceases to amaze. Thursday night found me at Lugogo arena to watch the She Cranes take on Zambia in the last round-robin match of the Africa Netball championship.

Disregard the fact that there were only six nations taking part because they are the best on the continent, bar South Africa.

Ordinarily, such a spectacle in Kampala would grab the attention of the whole nation given the high stakes but alas, the end always justifies the means in Uganda. Without seeming to be generalistic, Ugandans simply want to know and associate with winners.

To put you up to pace, I momentarily switched off my phone during the match in order to get rid of disruptive calls asking for the score line.

When Zambia briefly led early on, one of the callers, whose office happens to be less than a kilometer away, started cursing the She Cranes for blowing it up. Many others were skeptical about She Cranes' chances. Perhaps former Cranes skipper Andy Mwesigwa can best attest about Ugandans' intolerance.

In the end, however, the She Cranes triumphed to seal a maiden African title, a feat which further illustrates netball's meteoric rise in recent years.

Turning to social media after the game, one would be led to believe the country had come to a standstill to celebrate with the She Cranes. Post after post on Facebook congratulated the She Cranes upon reaching the milestone yet barring the final day when the arena filled to capacity, there were several empty seats in prior matches.

So, basically what I noted is that Ugandans truly love their national teams but few are willing to share its struggles.

Charles Bakkabulindi, the sports state minister, should take this at heart after all the struggles the team went through while preparing for the championship.

His Shs 5 million donation after the win over Malawi came in handy, just like government's Shs 96 million winning bonus, only that both gestures came a bit late. Just a fortnight to the tournament, it was reported that several She Cranes players missed training sessions due to lack of transport to Namboole stadium. Yet here we are, basking in their glory of reaping what we didn't sow.

BRIGHT FUTURE

Well, beyond the team's well-documented off-field struggles, Uganda possesses a team capable of surpassing She Cranes' eighth-place finish at the 2015 Netball World Cup.

I was impressed by the dominant displays of new blood such as centre Betty Kiiza, goalkeeper Stella Nanfuka and wing-defender Wyclean Natweta. Overall, this was a relatively young side compared to the one which took part in the World Cup. Since then, the hugely influential Harriet Apako passed on months later while Florence Amono retired.

Vincent Kiwanuka, the coach, deserves special commendation for seamlessly blending the old and new guard on top of offering play time for every member of the squad.

For instance, skipper Peace Proscovia and Hadijah Nakabuye enjoyed telepathic understanding on the shooting line, which reminded me of the unstoppable seventies pairing of Aidah 'Nalongo' Musoke and Phoebe Nakimera. Curiously, influential Rachael Nanyonga failed to stamp her authority and missed some key attempts on the ring.

What mattered most, however, was the team spirit exhibited throughout the tournament, right from the officials to the players.

So, after such a successful week in Ugandan sport, one wonders why netball remains one of the least funded disciplines yet the sport boasts perhaps the best returns on investment.

BOXING RENAISSANCE

Boxing, too, can make a case for giving Uganda more international acclaim than any other discipline.

Before the She Cranes blew away the rest of Africa, welterweight Muzamir Kakande had days earlier punched his way to gold at the Africa Boxing Championship in Congo-Brazzaville. Meanwhile, bantamweight Geoffrey Kakeeto and super heavyweight David Ayit also scooped silver medals to cap Uganda's finest performance at the tournament since 2004.

Admittedly, I'm one of those who didn't know much about these prospects; so, their triumph against massive odds is astonishing. For a team that was nearly thrown out of a hotel for failure to clear bills while in Congo - to the extent of holding their passports - their sheer determination in the face of adversity defines the true meaning of gladiators.

Focus has already shifted to the upcoming World Boxing Championships in Germany in September but expect the trio to endure a frantic few weeks of uncertainty over travel costs, which will greatly affect their concentration.

Mind you, everyone concerned about their fate is aware but as the norm, the Bombers will first have to beg to get attention.

All this leaves me wondering why government doesn't create a special attention for netball and boxing, two disciplines in which success is almost assured.

The author is operations director of The Observer Media Ltd.