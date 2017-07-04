South Africa: Mashaba Opens Criminal Case Against Building Contractor

City of Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba on Monday announced that he had opened a criminal case against a substation contractor who was awarded contracts worth R212 million.

"I will ensure that those found wanting, following these investigations, will face the full might of the law and that any stolen money is returned," said Mashaba in a statement.

The case relates to a City Power contractor awarded R168 million for a contract to build a new substation in Eldorado Park.

"The contractor has failed to deliver on the contract despite receiving R66 million from the City to date."

Mashaba said he was following up with the Hawks on the progress of the case.

"Two City Power officials, who were project managers, have already been suspended."

Residents 'sick and tired'

The mayor said he was deeply concerned that the contractor had received huge payments upfront without the expected work being completed.

"Making matters worse, the same contractor was awarded a similar tender worth R44 million to manage and conduct repairs at the Hopefield Power Station."

He said that while the contractor had already been paid R22 million for this contract, estimates indicate that work worth approximately only R1.5 million has been done thus far.

On Monday, Mashaba visited the substation sites in question, along with various councillors and other officials.

"Minimal work had been delivered by the contractor."

Amongst various measures to be taken, an oversight committee will be established to conduct an independent investigation and then report to the council.

"Our residents are sick and tired of the countless power outages they experience on a monthly basis."

Mashaba said that it was imperative that electricity infrastructure was maintained in good order.

