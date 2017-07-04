Rwanda: Athletics Federation Donates Rwf5 Million to Nyarugunga Ex-Combatants

Rwanda Athletics Federation (RAF) has donated Rwf5 million to Nyarugunga estate for disabled ex-combatants. The money will be used to rehabilitate the wheelchair rugby ground at the estate.

This is the third time in a row that the Athletics federation is donating to the estate. Last year the federation donated Rwf1 million.

The event, which was hosted at the estates main hall was graced by Athletics federation president Jean Paul Munyandamutsa, Rwanda Demobilisation and Reintegration Commission (RDRC) Commissioner John Bagabo and coordinator Francis Musoni plus a number of former Rwanda Defence Forces disabled combatants.

The donation came from proceeds collected from this year's Kigali International peace marathon that was staged on May 21 and attracted about 4000 athletes from different parts of the world.

"The Rwf1million we donated last year was aimed to help in doing a master plan of how their Rugby ground could be successfully renovated, which was done and this Rwf5million we donated today (Monday) will be used to rehabilitate it," said RAF president Munyandamutsa.