4 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Athletics Federation Donates Rwf5 Million to Nyarugunga Ex-Combatants

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Geoffrey Asiimwe

Rwanda Athletics Federation (RAF) has donated Rwf5 million to Nyarugunga estate for disabled ex-combatants. The money will be used to rehabilitate the wheelchair rugby ground at the estate.

This is the third time in a row that the Athletics federation is donating to the estate. Last year the federation donated Rwf1 million.

The event, which was hosted at the estates main hall was graced by Athletics federation president Jean Paul Munyandamutsa, Rwanda Demobilisation and Reintegration Commission (RDRC) Commissioner John Bagabo and coordinator Francis Musoni plus a number of former Rwanda Defence Forces disabled combatants.

The donation came from proceeds collected from this year's Kigali International peace marathon that was staged on May 21 and attracted about 4000 athletes from different parts of the world.

"The Rwf1million we donated last year was aimed to help in doing a master plan of how their Rugby ground could be successfully renovated, which was done and this Rwf5million we donated today (Monday) will be used to rehabilitate it," said RAF president Munyandamutsa.

Rwanda

Rwandan Police Peacekeepers in Darfur Join Drive Against GBV

The Rwanda Formed Police Unit (RWAFPU II) currently deployed in the capital Juba under the UN Mission in South Sudan… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.